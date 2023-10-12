Taylor Swift revives 1989-era hairstyle and look for Eras Tour premiere

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift slipped into her 1989 era for the Hollywood premiere of her Eras Tour at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday (11 October).

Swift, 33, picked a blue Oscar de la Renta ball gown in the same shade as the cover of her soon-to-be re-released album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The dress, which features floral embroidery and cutout details, retails for £10,373 and is currently available in select sizes.

The Grammy award-winner matched her heels to the strapless, floor-sweeping gown and completed the look with a diamond tennis necklace. The record-breaking pop star tucked her hair into a faux-bob with side-sweeping bangs, leading fans to speculate whether Swift had cut her hair.

She wore her signature red lip, with a sweep of blue eyeshadow across her lids.

At the event, Swift was spotted taking selfies with her fans, known as Swifties, and accepting their friendship bracelets – a mainstay of the Eras concert shows, where attendees trade them with one other.

In a shock appearance that sent social media into a frenzy, Beyoncé was among the attendees at the screening. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) celebrated the end of “fan wars” between “iconic queens” and rejoiced at the celebrity duo sighting.

After the premiere, Swift paid a heartfelt tribute to the “Formation” singer’s “generosity of spirit.. resilience and versatility” on Instagram.

She shared a video of the pair from the screening on her social media, with a caption that read: “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyoncé’s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms.

“Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

On the same day, Swift surprised fans by announcing early access screenings of The Eras Tour in US and Canada “due to unprecedented demand”. The US release date was brought forward one day to Thursday (12 October).

The film, which chronicles Swift’s three-hour-long Eras stadium tour performance, will release in 8,500 cinemas across 100 countries on Friday (13 October).

Swift with Beyonce at the red carpet premiere of ‘The Eras Tour’ film (Getty Images for TAS)

“Look what you genuinely made me do,” she wrote on X, quoting from her sixth studio album Reputation. “I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour.”

The film has already generated over $100m (£82m) in advance ticket sales, zooming past Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011) to become the highest-grossing concert film in history – even prior to its release.

The additional shows are expected to fetch between $30m (£24m) and $50m (£41m), according to Variety.

Swift is currently on break from her Eras tour. She will return to stage on 18 October, for her final shows in the United States. She will then bring the show to Europe, before heading to UK and Ireland in May 2024.

The tour is expected to generate $1.4bn (£1.1bn) in total earnings, including tickets, merchandise, and other revenue streams.