Taylor Swift has announced early access showings for her Eras Tour concert movie in the US and Canada “due to unprecedented demand”.

“Look what you genuinely made me do,” the 33-year-old pop superstar wrote on X/Twitter, on Wednesday (11 October). “Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was scheduled to be released in 8,500 cinemas across 100 countries – including the UK – on Friday (13 October), with the film generating over $100m (£82m) in advance ticket sales as of last week. This includes

As well as bringing the film’s US release forward, the “Anti-Hero” singer also announced additional showtimes on Friday and through the weekend, which is projected to boost ticket sales by a further $50m, according to Variety.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” Swift added, with her announcemnt coming the same day as the film’s premiere in Los Angeles.

Even before its release, the documentary has already become the highest-grossing concert film in history, outpacing Justin Bieber:Never Say Never which was released in 2011 and earned $99m at the box office.

With a three-hour runtime, the movie captures Swift’s billion-dollar Eras tour stadium performance in its entirety, giving fans the opportunity to experience “the most meaningful, electric experience of [her] life so far”.

Swift attended the film’s Hollywood premiere wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown in the same blue as the cover art for her soon-to-be re-released album 1989, posing for photographs with Swifties – as her fans are known.

However, the highlight of the show was a surprise appearance by Beyoncé, who joined Swift on the red carpet, as social media users hailed the “iconic” meeting of music’s two biggest stars.

“Beyoncé & Taylor Swift two icons shining at the Eras Tour movie premiere No more fan wars, just love & appreciation for their incredible talent,” one person wrote on X.

Prior to Swift’s announcement, the film was scheduled to play at least four times a day on very one of its US locations at least four times a day on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday upon opening, according to its official distributor AMC.

Tickets for the added shows will be available at 10am EST on Thursday (12 October).

Swift will play nine more dates of the record-breaking tour in the US, between 18 October and 4 November, before taking the show abroad.

The tour’s Europe leg will begin in May 2024, with the singer scheduled to perform in the UK and Ireland in June. She will return to the UK in August for three more shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The full run of the Era Tour is expected to earn a staggering $1.4bn (£1.1bn) across ticket sales, merchandise, and other revenue, according to trade publication Pollstar.