Taylor Swift’s net worth has reportedly skyrocketed amid her lucrative ongoing world tour.

According to Forbes magazine, the “Blank Space” singer-songwriter’s worth has risen to $740m (£580m) up from $570m (£446m) in April.

Swift is currently partway through her global Eras tour, her first tour since 2018.

According to touring industry trade publication Pollstar, the first 22 dates of the Eras Tour brought in more than $300m, with the full run expected to gross a staggering $1.4bn through ticket sales, merchandise and other revenue streams.

Not all of this money will go to Swift, however, with the singer-songwriter having reportedly pocketed nearly $110m from the tour to date.

This week, during the sixth night of her California tour run, Swift revealed that her next album would be a re-recorded version of 1989.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) comes as the singer is in the process of re-recording her entire early back catalogue, including Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Swift is embarking on the project due to a rights dispute with producer Scooter Braun.

She subsequently shared the news on social media.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you,” wrote the Folklore artist. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVOURITE re-record I’ve ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will feature 21 tracks in total, including five previously unreleased songs that had been kept in the “vault”.

The original version of the album, released in 2014, scored Swift the highly coveted Grammy Award for Album of the Year, as well as the Pop Vocal Album Grammy.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be released in October.