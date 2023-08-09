Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jay-Z’s Made in America festival, which featured Lizzo and SZA as headliners, has been cancelled less than a month before it was due to take place due to “severe circumstances outside of production control”.

The event was scheduled to take place on 2-3 September at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

News of the cancellation comes one week after the 35-year-old singer was sued by three of her former dancers.

In a 44-page lawsuit, the dancers detailed allegations of assault, inappropriate sexual behaviour, workplace misconduct, disability discrimination, and religious harassment against Lizzo and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc.

Lizzo has denied the misconduct, and called the allegations “false” in a statement posted on her social media platforms, adding that the claims are “as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed”.

On Tuesday (8 August), Made in America shared a statement, saying: “Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place.

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

A specific reason for the cancellation was not made immediately clear.

Lizzo (Getty Images)

Organisers said they were looking forward to the festival returning next year, and that refunds would be made available to ticket holders.

Lizzo was scheduled to co-headline this year’s festival alongside SZA.

Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola, and many more were also scheduled to perform.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed disappointment at the abrupt change of course of the festival.

“Since 2012, Made in America has grown into a Philly tradition on Labour Day Weekend celebrating music and promoting worthwhile social causes,” Kenney said in a statement.

“We are grateful for all the partners and festival goers who have contributed to this event’s incredible success over the years, especially our partners at Roc Nation, and we look forward to bringing Made in America back and bigger than ever to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway next year.”

Additional reporting from agencies