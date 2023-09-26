Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film to be released in UK and worldwide

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film will be broadcast in the UK and around the world, in a move expected to provide a huge boost to ailing cinemas.

In August, Swift – who recently completed the first US leg of her album-spanning world tour – announced that she was releasing a new concert film.

Describing the tour as “the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far”, Swift shared that the film would be released in AMC cinemas in the US on 13 October.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour smashed records for the cinema chain, making a whopping $26m (£20.6m) in ticket revenue on its first day of presales alone. Across all theatre chains in the US, the film made a reported $37m (£29.4m) in first-day ticket presales.

Fans around the world, meanwhile, shared their frustration that the film was yet to receive a worldwide release date.

On Tuesday (26 September), however, Swift shared the news that the film will be released in more than 100 countries.

This includes the UK and Europe, where The Eras Tour film will play at every Odeon cinemas location.

“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide……..” she wrote. “Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

The concert film will open in most countries on 13 October, with 13 other countries following on 3 November. You can find tickets here.

Swift on stage in the Eras Tour (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

When the film by the “Love Story” singer was announced in the US last month, it blew past the AMC’s previous record for single-day presales in just three hours. This was previously held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made $16.9m (£13.8m) in first-day ticket presales.

The US cinema chain said that Swift’s film will play at every one of its locations in the country at least four times a day on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday upon opening.

“In anticipation of this announcement, AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before,” it said.

“But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale.”

Swift will play nine more dates of her Eras Tour in the US between October and November.

The international leg of the tour kicks off later that month, with Swift performing in Europe in May 2024. Her shows in the UK and Ireland begin in June, before Swift heads back across Europe in July. She returns to the UK for three additional shows in London’s Wembley Stadium in August.