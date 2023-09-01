Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift’s forthcoming concert film has already broken a presale ticket record held by Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Grammy-winning artist announced Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie on Thursday 31 August. It will open in AMC movie theatres across the US (a UK release has not yet been set) on 13 October.

AMC has now revealed that Swift’s film earned a jaw-dropping $26m (£20.6m) in ticket revenue on its first day of presales.

The “Love Story” singer blew past the cinema chain’s record for single-day presales ($16.9m), held by No Way Home, in just three hours, AMC reported.

Across all theatre chains in the US, Deadline reports that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour earned $37m (£29.4m) in first-day ticket presales.

That figure exceeds the entire domestic gross of box office flops Cats ($27.1m) and Amsterdam ($14.9m), both of which Swift co-starred in.

Tickets for The Eras Tour are on sale at $19.89 (£15.69) for adults (plus tax) and $13.13 (£10.36) for children and seniors on AMCTheatres.com, Cinemark and Fandango.

Taylor Swift (left) and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Getty Images/Sony Pictures)

“In anticipation of this announcement,” AMC said in a statement, “AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before.

“But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Following the news on Thursday, horror mega-producer Jason Blum altered the date of his latest release, The Exorcist: Believer, to avoid competing with Swift.

“Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23 #TaylorWins,” the Blumhouse Productions CEO wrote, referencing Swift’s 2017 hit, “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Swift is currently partway through her global Eras Tour, her first tour since 2018.

According to touring industry trade publication Pollstar, the first 22 dates of the Eras Tour brought in more than $300m (£235.4), with the full run expected to gross a staggering $1.4bn (£1.1bn) through ticket sales, merchandise and other revenue streams.