Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Daniel Radcliffe has shown off his drastic body transformation, which has led to a unanimous prediction from film fans.

The 34-year-old Harry Potter star revealed his ripped physique in the finale of the TV series Miracle Workers, which was broadcast earlier this week.

In the show, Radcliffe plays a different character each season and, in the latest run, he’s been playing a Mad Max-style road warrior named Sid.

During one scene, he’s shown tearing off his clothes to reveal his muscly body while gunning down giant robots, dressed only in his pants.

After the scene was broadcast, many viewers were quick to make the same prediction about Radcliffe – that he will be cast as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for its forthcoming X-Men reboot.

After Hugh Jackman returns in Deadpool 3, the actor will hand the reins over to a new actor, with rumours including Radcliffe and Taron Egerton.

Considering Wolverine’s physique, the clip of Radcliffe is serving as something of a Marvel audition for the actor – aided by the fact he appears to pull the same pose Jackman did in the poster for 2013 spin-off The Wolverine.

“Daniel RADCLIFFE should definitely get a screen test for WOLVERINE,” @ChecKtheCircuiT wrote, with @_Fishbowlian adding: “Anyone who tells me Daniel Radcliffe isn’t playing Wolverine in the MCU, better have a convincing reason.”

Another fan said Radcliffe was “the only logical choice for an MCU Wolverine”.

Daniel Radcliffe shows off abs in ‘Miracle Workers’ finale (TBS)

Find more predictions below:

Miracle Workers, created by Simon Rich, first aired on US network TBS in 2019.

The latest season is its fourth, and Radcliffe appears in the show alongside Steve Buscemi and Geraldine Viswanathan.

While an official new X-Men film is yet to be announced, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed the characters will come together for a new project after Disney’s acquisition of Fox, who previously owned the rights.

Before that, Marvel will release Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, and a new Fantastic Four film.