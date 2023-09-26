Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swifties think that Taylor Swift left in a popcorn machine after watching Travis Kelce win another game with the Kansas City Chiefs alongside his mother.

After Swift was the VIP guest of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at their win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, some fans believe that she left the suite inside a popcorn machine. Although there’s been video footage of Kelce and Swift leaving the stadium together, a viral TikTok theory took off, suggesting that the popcorn machine was how the singer was able to secretly leave the suite.

In the video, the popcorn machine is seen being wheeled by a stadium employee, while fans can be heard in the background shouting: “That’s her! She’s in there.” Swift has been no stranger to sneaking into her concert venues in the past and has allegedly hidden inside equipment boxes to reach the stage without arousing suspicion, but those rumours have not been confirmed.

The pair made headlines after Swift accepted Kelce’s invitation to watch him play at the same Kansas City stadium he saw her perform at for her Eras Tour. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the NFL player shared that he “threw the ball in her court.”

“I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium],” he recounted to McAfee. “You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

To the pleasant surprise of Swifties and NFL fans, the Cruel Summer showed up sitting in Kelce’s suite cheering him on next to his mother, Donna Kelce. The two could be seen sitting side-by-side and laughing together as they watched Kelce in action.

In footage from the game, shared by Fox Sports on X, Swift was seen shouting “let’s freaking go,” and clapping enthusiastically as she watched the tight end and his teammates dominate the field. At one point, she jumped up in excitement at the sight of a good play.

The 12-time Grammy winner also donned a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, which was later tied around her waist as she walked out of the stadium with Kelce, as seen in a video posted to the NFL TikTok account.

Rumours that the two were seeing each other began to swirl after Kelce admitted on his podcast with his brother Jason, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he had tried to give the pop star his number with a friendship bracelet.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis explained. He continued to playfully add that he felt “butthurt” that he wasn’t able to follow through with his plan and give Swift his number. “I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said.

He added to listeners, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

It seemed like whatever the NFL tight end did work because the pair were seen leaving the stadium and driving off together in a vintage convertible. Swift also reportedly paid for everyone’s meals in order to clear out a Kansas City diner so that she and Travis could enjoy alone time together.