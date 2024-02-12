Taylor Swift delighted fans as she downed her drink on the big screen at the Super Bowl.

The singer, 34, was in attendance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

No stranger to the spotlight, Swift was seen sinking her drink as the cameras turned to her during a break in play.

Several other stars, including Ice Spice and Blake Lively, were spotted alongside Swift at the Super Bowl.

“Icon,” the NFL’s official account wrote, sharing the video on social media website X.