Taylor Swift was flanked by Ice Spice and Blake Lively as she cheered on Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday 11 February.

She arrived at Allegiant Stadium wearing an “87” necklace - referencing the number Kelce wears for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of kick-off, all eyes were on Swift as she made her way through the stadium.

She made it to Las Vegas with a couple of hours to spare, having flown in from a show in Tokyo, Japan.

The Chiefs are looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls, with the San Francisco 49ers standing in their way on Sunday.