Taylor Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas two hours ahead of kick-off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday 11 February.

Cameras captured the music star walking in, after she raced from a show in Tokyo, Japan, to get to Sin City in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce.

She was spotted wearing an “87” necklace - referencing the number Kelce wears for the Kansas City Chiefs - alongside Ice Spice and Blake Lively.

The Chiefs are looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls, with the San Francisco 49ers standing in their way on Sunday.