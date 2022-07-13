Joyce Carol Oates has praised the new Netflix film adaptation of her Marilyn Monroe biography, Blonde.

The film, directed by Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly), stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as the late screen icon.

With months still to go until its release, Blonde has already made headlines for its adult content, with the director going as far as predicting the film will “offend everyone”.

Speaking to Collider after seeing the film, Oates appeared to give the adaptation her seal of approval.

“Andrew Dominik is a very brilliant director,” she said. “I think he succeeded in showing the experience of Norma Jeane Baker [Monroe’s real name] from her perspective, rather than see it from the outside, the male gaze looking at a woman.

“He immersed himself in her perspective.”

The first trailer for the film was released online earlier this year. At the time, viewers expressed shock over de Armas’s “uncanny” physical transformation into Monroe.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde' (Netflix)

Blonde also stars Adrien Brody (King Kong) as Arthur Miller, the revered playwright and husband of Monroe.

Speaking recently, Brody predicted that there would be “some controversy” surrounding the film’s release.

Blonde premieres on Netflix on 23 September 2022.