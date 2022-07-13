Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates praises controversial Netflix adaptation of Marilyn Monroe biography
Film is released on the streaming service in September
Joyce Carol Oates has praised the new Netflix film adaptation of her Marilyn Monroe biography, Blonde.
The film, directed by Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly), stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as the late screen icon.
With months still to go until its release, Blonde has already made headlines for its adult content, with the director going as far as predicting the film will “offend everyone”.
Speaking to Collider after seeing the film, Oates appeared to give the adaptation her seal of approval.
“Andrew Dominik is a very brilliant director,” she said. “I think he succeeded in showing the experience of Norma Jeane Baker [Monroe’s real name] from her perspective, rather than see it from the outside, the male gaze looking at a woman.
“He immersed himself in her perspective.”
The first trailer for the film was released online earlier this year. At the time, viewers expressed shock over de Armas’s “uncanny” physical transformation into Monroe.
Blonde also stars Adrien Brody (King Kong) as Arthur Miller, the revered playwright and husband of Monroe.
Speaking recently, Brody predicted that there would be “some controversy” surrounding the film’s release.
Blonde premieres on Netflix on 23 September 2022.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies