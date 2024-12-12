Christina Milian defends Blue Ivy Carter after Mufasa premiere backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christina Milian has voiced her support of Blue Ivy after Beyoncé’s daughter faced criticism following her appearance at the Mufasa: Lion King premiere.

The 12-year-old, who makes her feature film debut in the prequel directed by Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins, will voice the character Princess Kiara, who first featured in the Disney sequel The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.

The “AM to PM” singer, 43, was asked for her thoughts on the 12-year-old’s outfit at the event on Tuesday, 10 December, which many social media users branded “inappropriate”.

Speaking on the Sherri Shepherd Show, Milian said: “First of all, she looks gorgeous. I think the fact that anybody has anything to say about someone else’s daughter, any minor, I think just mind your business.”

She continued: “She’s talented, she toured the world with her mom, like there’s nothing you can say. You can’t dim that shine…Let that baby glow.”

This is not the first time the young star has faced public criticism in her short career.

When dancing alongside her mother on her Renaissance tour last year, Blue Ivy received negative social media comments about her supposed “lacklustre” moves.

open image in gallery Blue Ivy and Beyoncé Knowles at Disney’s ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premiere ( Getty Images for Disney )

However, Beyoncé later revealed her daughter had used the remarks as motivation to get better when she wowed fans with a “legendary” performance in Paris weeks later.

Following the Mufasa: Lion King premiere, the pop icon ignored social media comments claiming Blue Ivy’s outfit was unsuitable for a 12 year old girl and instead focused on her daughter’s achievements.

“My gorgeous baby girl,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and her father Jay-Z’s appearance at the film premiere comes one day after the rapper issued a strongly worded denial over a rape allegation.

open image in gallery Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere ( EPA )

Jay-Z vehemently denied allegations that he drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl along with Sean “Diddy” Combs during an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000.

A federal lawsuit, which had originally only named Mr Combs, was refiled on Sunday citing accuser “Jane Doe” who alleged that she was assaulted by the two music moguls while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

Carter branded the lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee a “blackmail attempt” and the claims against him “idiotic”.

open image in gallery Jay-Z and Diddy attend the 2019 Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles ( Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

“We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honour. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain,” he said.

“Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

He added: “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”