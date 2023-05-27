Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé fans were left stunned after her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made a surprise appearance at her Renaissance World Tour show in Paris on Friday night (26 May).

The tour kicked off on 10 May in Stockholm, Sweden, and will continue with more than 50 shows worldwide until September.

Parisian fans at Stade de France on Friday (26 May) watched as the 11-year-old unexpectedly joined her mother on stage for the song “My Power” and later led the troupe of dancers during the song “Black Parade”, performing technical choreography with intricate footwork.

But Blue Ivy, who is Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first child, seemed unphased that she was standing on stage in front of more than 75,000 people.

She wore a pair of metallic silver cargo-style trousers and a high-necked sequin top with matching combat boots, finished with a pair of sunglasses.

Fans have been reacting to clips of Blue Ivy on Twitter, praising her for keeping up with the professional dancers – and even “upstaging” her mother.

In one clip, for the song “Black Parade”, Beyoncé arrives on stage riding a silver military tank, with a troupe of dancers leading the tank forwards – Blue Ivy taking front and centre stage.

Reacting to that clip, one person joked: “How sweet of Blue Ivy to let her background singer promote her lil album.”

Another person added: “The tranquillity of Blue Ivy after performing to more than 80k people.”

“Simply legendary,” added one Twitter user.

“The confidence to be in front of 80k+ people at 11 is very telling about Blue Ivy’s trajectory going forward. You can’t teach this,” wrote another.

In another clip, the “Break My Soul” singer directs the words: “Get it girl” at her daughter as she performs to the crowd.

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has been in the spotlight. At an exclusive Beyoncé event in Dubai in January, Blue Ivy appeared in a surprise duet of “Brown Skin Girl”.

After she was born in January 2012, her father Jay-Z featured her “vocals” – her gargling and crying as a baby – on the song “Glory”. For the song, Blue Ivy earned a Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to have charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Then, In 2020, when Blue Ivy was just eight years old, her mother featured her on her single “Brown Skin Girl” – this time becoming the youngest individually credited Grammy Award winner and the second overall in the Guinness World Records.