✕ Close Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary pay tribute to This Morning's Phillip Schofield

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Phillip Schofield has been dropped by his agent after the TV host admitted to lying about an affair with a This Morning employee.

The news comes a week after he quit the series with immediate effect amid reports of a “feud” with his co-star, Holly Willoughby.

His admission has sent shockwaves across the British TV industry, with former ITV employees Eamonn Holmes, Piers Morgan and Carol McGiffin among the stars to share their reactions online.

On Friday (26 May), Schofield said: “It is with the most profound regret that after 35 years of being faultlessly managed by YMU I have agreed to step down from their representation with immediate effect.”

He then released a statement to the Daily Mail, explaining that he had an “unwise” but “consensual on-off relationship with someone working on This Morning” while he was married.

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship,” Schofield continued, saying he had come forward with his story as his “recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him”.

Schofield, who revealed he has officially cut ties with ITV altogether, added: “For his sake it is important for me to be honest now.” An ITV spokesperson said the channel felt “badly let down” by Schofield, and accepted his resignation.