A leaked audio recording appears to have shed light on Channel 4’s decision to cut ties with Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge.

The pair have appeared on the programme, which follows their renovation of a 19th-century chateau in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France, for nine series, beginning in 2016 and ending in December 2022.

Deadline first reported that the broadcaster had ended its relationship with the Strawbridges earlier this month. According to the article, an independent HR investigation was ordered by Channel 4 after Two Rivers Media, the company that produces the Escape To The Chateau franchise, raised concerns about the couple.

“Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future,” a Channel 4 spokeswoman said.

Now, the outlet has obtained an audio recording, in which Angel can be heard calling a producer a “f***ed up little c***”.

The remark came after a producer was seemingly left unimpressed by Angel talking down to him when she lost track of his whereabouts. “I wanted to know where you both were,” she can be heard saying, adding: “My husband speaks to everyone when he’s grumpy like a piece of s***.”

The anonymous producer replies: “And I don’t like that either.”

Angel can then be heard accusing the producer of posting images on Instagram of a man that she says shared a likeness to her husband, Dick.

“Who is that inspired by when you’re f***ing working at the chateau? “ she says, adding: “Just tell me that and then you can f***ing leave – and this is me f***ing angry because I think you’re a f***ed up little c***.”

‘Escape to the Chateau’ stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge (Channel 4)

On Friday (26 May), the couple shared a statement via their joint Instagram page, which read: “We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand.”

They continued: “There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that. We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

“The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Channel 4 is taking an active role in challenging unacceptable behaviour in our industry. Following a review of our processes in 2021 we have made it easier to raise complaints both formally and informally.

“We require all our production partners to follow our Supplier Code of Conduct and when concerns are raised with us, they will be taken seriously and action will happen to ensure they are investigated and addressed appropriately. There is always more to do and alongside our suppliers we are committed to building safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”

‘Escape to the Chateau’ stars defend themselves on Instagram (Instagram)

Two Rivers Media also confirmed that they “will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment”.

While the nature of the concerns raised were not disclosed, Deadline’s sources say “there has been a deteriorating relationship between Two Rivers and Dick and Angel’s Chateau TV for various reasons and it all came to a head”.