Phillip Schofield‘s former This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby has said it has been “very hurtful” to find out he lied about his affair with a much younger man.

The presenter, who co-hosted the ITV daytime show with Schofield for 12 years, shared a blunt statement to her Instagram Stories on Saturday 27 May after he admitted to his relationship with a This Morning employee, which took place while he was still married.

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not,” Willoughby wrote, adding: “It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Last week, it was announced that the 62-year-old had been dropped by his agent after admitting to lying about his affair.

In Schofield’s statement to the Daily Mail shared on Friday, he explained that he had an “unwise” but “consensual on-off relationship with someone working on This Morning”.

The presenter also revealed he has officially cut ties with ITV altogether. An ITV spokesperson said the channel felt “badly let down” by Schofield, and accepted his resignation.