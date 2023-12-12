Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Oscar-winning costume designer who picked out Daniel Craig’s blue Casino Royale trunks has revealed she took a souvenir pair home.

Lindy Hemming, who has provided the outfits for characters ranging from Batman to Lara Croft, has been reflect on her career, and sharing the props she’s been permitted to keep over the years.

Hemming, 75, has designed costumes for West End productions as well as Hollywood blockbusters, and began her career in the 1970s. In 1983, she began a collaboration with British filmmaker Mike Leigh that would lead her all the way to the Oscars in 2000.

After costume designing Leigh’s TV movie Meantime, starring Marion Bailey, she reunited with the director a further four times, and earnt an Oscar for her work on Leigh’s Gilbert and Sullivan drama Topsy-Turvy (1999).

But its Hemmings’ work on Bond that might be considered her most enduring thanks to a scene showing Craig emerge from the sea, wearing nothing but a pair of blue swimming trunks – a scene she has branded the actor’s “Ursula Andress moment”.

Casino Royale (2006) was Hemming’s fourth Bond film, having worked on all four Pierce Brosnan outings, and in a new interview, she has recalled being the one to pick the La Perla trunks. After a fitting with Craig and producer Barbara Broccoli, Hemming decided these were the perfect swimmers for the actor to wear.

She told The Telegraph: “After much enjoyment with Barbara and him, we fixed on them. Nobody told him what he had to wear, but I think both of us were quite persuasive.”

As a thank you for immortalising the trunks in what is considered a classic Bond moment, La Perla gifted Hemming one of the pairs as a souvenir.

Daniel Craig’s ‘Ursula Andress moment’ in ‘Casino Royale’ (Eon Productions)

Hemming’s latest work can be seen in Paul King’s Wonka, which stars Timothée Chalamet as a young version of the chocolate factory owner.

Chalamet stars in Wonka alongside Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Colman. In The Independent‘s four-star review, critic Clarisse Loughrey says Chalamaet “is a bit miscast” in the “otherwise magical Roald Dahl prequel.

Hemming, whose previous credits include Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and The Dark Knight, previously worked with King on the first two Paddington films. However, she has not returned for forthcoming sequel, Paddington in Peru, which is being released on 8 November 2024.

Charlotte Walter is currently credited as the film’s costume designer.