Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Films fans in the UK are lamenting the lack of cinema release for an acclaimed new comedy.

The high-school film, titled Bottoms, first premiered at South by Southwest festival in March. Following its US cinema release in August, the movie has gained word-of-mouth traction.

Bottoms is the second film from writer-directir Emma Seligman, whose debut film, Shiva Baby, was released in 2021. For the film, she reunited with lead star Rachel Sennott, with whom she also co-wrote the project.

Sennott was most recently seen in divisive HBO show The Idol, as the assistant and best friend of Lily-Rose Depp’s pop star character, Jocelyn.

Her co-star in Bottoms is Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney in The Bear, and also had a role in new comedy Theatre Camp. Edebiri’s other credits include a guest spot in sitcom Abbott Elementary and a voice in Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Bottoms follows two high school senior girls (Sennott and Edebiri) who set up a fight club as a way to hook up with cheerleaders.

Since its release in the US, many people in other countries have been patiently waiting to see the film – however, following its digital release last week, it’s become abundantly clear that there is no cinema release set for the film in the UK.

Critic Katie Smith-Wong, who reviewed the film for Movie Marker, said “it is a crime that it is not getting a UK cinematic release”.

Others, including @clareellenhope, complained that spoilers were being given away on social media despite the film not yet being released outside of the US.

Meanwhile, @Tranarchic compared the stuation to the release of Pearl, which arrived in the UK an entire year five months after it was made available to watch digitally in the US.

See more of the complaints below:

Bottoms also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Kaia Gerber, Havan Rose, Ruby Cruz and Marshawn Lynch.