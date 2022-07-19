Brad Pitt makes rare Instagram appearance to the surprise of fans

Brad Pitt has made a rare appearance on Instagram, much to the surprise of his fans.

Pitt is currently promoting Bullet Train, a new action film that also stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny.

It was King, star of the Kissing Booth films, who shared a photo of herself and Pitt alongside co-stars Tyree Henry and Taylor-Johnson in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Pitt is not on Instagram, so fans were surprised to see him crop up on the social media site.

The film received its premiere in the French capital at the weekend, ahead of its release on 29 July.

Bullock recently revealed that Pitt was pitched a cameo in her adventure film The Lost City after they worked together on Bullet Train – but she had to use her hairdresser to convince him to sign on.

Brad Pitt and his ‘Bullet Train’ co-stars enjoying their time in Paris (Instagram)

Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch, and follows a hitman (Pitt) who agrees to a high-octane mission involving the retrieval of a briefcase on board a moving train.