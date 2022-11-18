Bradley Cooper ‘to play famous Steve McQueen role’ in new Steven Spielberg film
Spielberg’s movie will tell a new story about the same character
Bradley Cooper may be taking on one of Steve McQueen’s most famous roles in a new Steven Spielberg film.
The actor and director will reportedly play San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt in a movie based on the 1968 classic.
According to Deadline, McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, will executive produce alongside Spielberg.
Bullitt gave McQueen one of his most memorable characters, and is renowned for featuring one of cinema’s most impressive car chase scenes.
Spielberg will direct the film from a script that’s being written by Josh Singer, who was behind Spotlight and the Spielberg-directed The Post.
Deadline claims that the filmmaker has been talking to Cooper about the role since the pandemic.
It will mark their first actor-director collaboration, although they had a near-miss after Spielberg stepped away from American Sniper.
The film was ultimately directed by Clint Eastwood and earned Cooper his third Oscar nomination.
Spielberg also produced A Star is Born, which Cooper directed and starred in. His latest film, The Fabelmans, is out in the US now, but will be released in the UK on 27 January.
Meanwhile, Cooper’s next film is Maestro, a biopic about Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein that he has directed, co-written, produced and starred in.
The film, which also stars Carey Mulligan, will be released on Netflix in 2023.
The Independent has contacted Cooper and Spielberg for comment.
