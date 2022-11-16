Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Lycett has admitted that he’s in “a bit of a pickle” after receiving no response from David Beckham to his World Cup ultimatum.

Last week, the comedian released a video on social media addressing Beckham, in which he said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if the footballer star pulls out of his World Cup deal with Qatar over the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues.

However, Lycett said, if Beckham did not do so, he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every reported £1m Beckham has received to work with the World Cup) and live stream it on Sunday (20 November).

On Wednesday (16 November), with Beckham yet to respond, Lycett shared a post to Instagram showing an email the comedian claimed to have sent to Joe Lycett’s anonymous publicist.

“I expect you’re having a busy week!” Lycett wrote. “Me too! I’ve managed to get myself into a bit of a pickle – I’ve been a bit daft and publicly announced that I’m going to shred £10k on Sunday if David doesn’t end his relationship with Quatar, or donate cash to LGBT+ charities if he does, yet we’re now four days out and I haven’t heard a peep from him.

“Could you do me a solid and let me know if there’s any chance he might budge on his position, or am I to expect radio silence on this? I really don’t want to shred 10 grand!!!”

Lycett continued: “I also really don’t want a national treasure that has historically supported the LGBT+ community to publicly endorse and advertise a nation state that has an appalling human rights record and has the death penalty for gays – call me old fashioned!!!!!!

“There’s still time for David and his team to do the right thing. I’m happy to speak to you about this at any time that you find convenient. Best Wishes, Joe.”

He captioned the post: “An email to @davidbeckham’s PR. Less than 4 days to go.”

In his original video, Lycett said that Beckham had proved himself to be a gay icon and ally, having married a Spice Girl “which is the gayest thing a human being can do”.

“Qatar was voted as one of the worst places in the world to be gay,” he said. “Homosexuality is illegal, punishable by imprisonment and, if you’re Muslim, possibly even death.”

Lycett explained that, as he had “always talked about the power of football as a force for good”, he was giving Beckham “a choice”.

Choose not to respond and “not just the money, but also your status as a gay icon will be shredded”, Lycett said.

“You’ll be forcing me to commit a crime. Although, even then, I reckon I get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.”