Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Seth Rogen has pointed out a “stressful” fact about the cast of Avengers: Endgame.

The actor is busy promoting his new film, biographical Steven Spielberg drama The Fabelmans, for which he underwent a transformation to play a character inspired by the director’s uncle.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rogen explained that Spielberg’s uncle, had a “very receding hairline, pretty far back, so I went to set and [Spielberg] was like, ‘I want you to cut back your hairline so it looks like you’re going much more bald than you are.’”

Rogen said he did what the director said, but found it to be a “very drastic” change.

He continued: “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s all everyone’s going to talk about – I’m going to see people and they’re going to be like, ‘Oh my God,’ and instead, I kept running into people and no one said anything. and that made me realise that, to them, I’m balding. I was already a balding guy.”

Rogen said this made him ask himself “are you going to do something about it”, suggesting that a lot of his Hollywood peers get hair transplants.

“I work with a lot of actors who, now in their career, they had more hair than when they started,” he said, adding: “It’s a real thing. It’s a stressful double life they have as a balding actor who is pretending to not be balding and I don’t know if I could bear that weight.”

To prove his point, Rogen urged people to look at how the hair of Marvel cast members, including Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, changes from Avengers Assemble (2012) to Avengers: Endgame (2019).

“They all have more hair in Endgame,” Rogen said. “Every single one of them. With the snap, 50 per cent of their hair came back.”

Robert Downey Jr in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (Marvel Studios)

Rogen also revealed that he thought he was going to be fired from The Fabelmans after making Spielberg cry “uncontrollably” on the set.

The Fabelmans, which is out in the US now, will be released in the UK on 27 January.