Matt Hancock says Liz Truss career is ‘over’ after her short run as PM

Matt Hancock gave his two cents on Liz Truss’s political career during the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The former health secretary did not hold back when asked by Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver where Truss stands.

“Her political career is over ... totally finished. No ambiguity at all,” he told his campmates on the ITV reality show.

In a confessional, he later said: “There I was sat in the comfy red chair and I felt like I was on Mastermind being asked all these questions.”

