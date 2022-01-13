Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard screenwriter Brandon Murphy dies, aged 43

Brandon Murphy, the co-screenwriter of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, has died aged 43.

Friends of the writer and director told Deadline that he died on 9 January. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Murphy co-wrote the blockbuster Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with his brother Philip and Tom O’Connor. It was his first screenwriting credit.

The film starred Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, Salma Hayek and Morgan Freeman and grossed over $70m (£50m) at the box office.

At the time of his death, Murphy was in post-production on his directorial debut, a horror thriller entitled Snow Valley starringYou’re Next actor Barbara Crompton.

The Murphy brothers also made the 2011 Black List (which details the best unproduced scripts in Hollywood) for The Last Drop ,which is set to be directed by Boiling Point director Philip Barantini.

Before moving into the film business, Murphy was an underground artist in New York who gained infamy for tagging his work with “Rod Stuart Love the Hamptons”.

He later started selling screenplays and moved out to Hollywood. According to Deadline, after selling his first screenplay he moved into the Chateau Marmont hotel and spent his entire paycheque in a month.

Murphy also worked as an abstract artist and fronted the collective Drunk Old Ladies who collaborated with Sharp Objects star Chris Messina for a music video.

With his brother, he hosted a comedy podcast where they critiqued movies and pop culture.

Producer Aaron B Koontz, who worked with Murphy on his directorial debut, tweeted a tribute to the late filmmaker.

“This news was just gut wrenching,” he said. “Brandon was such a kind and sweet soul and it was an honor to work with him and produce his directorial debut.”