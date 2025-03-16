Brenda Song reveals how fiancé Macaulay Culkin keeps ‘ruining’ Home Alone for her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brenda Song has recalled the first time she rewatched Home Alone with her fiancé Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin, who shot to fame for his portrayal of Kevin McAlister in the 1990 holiday classic and its 1992 sequel, and Song, 36, have been dating since 2017.

During a recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Song recounted their first Christmas spent together.

“When we started dating almost eight years ago now, Christmastime came around — and it’s a tradition, I’ve always watched Home Alone every Christmas,” the Suite Life of Zach & Cody alum said.

“He hadn’t seen the movie in almost a decade — he didn’t want to watch it — and I forced it. I was like, ‘We have to.’”

She remembered that once the movie began, Culkin “started telling me all the behind-the-scenes stories. And I was like, ‘Stop. Stop. You’re ruining it for me.’”

Brenda Song said she forced her fiancé Macaulay Culkin to rewatch 'Home Alone' during their first Christmas together ( Getty Images )

“The movie holds such a special place in obviously so many people’s hearts. It’s just hard for me, that’s all,” she explained.

Song also grew up in the business, landing her breakout role in the Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody when she was only 16.

However, the two could not have been raised more differently.

“Mac is a very unique human, being like the most famous child actor in the world,” she told Hudson. “He lived and grew up in hotels.”

As a result, she said he had “never really done laundry.”

“And I was shook-eth!” she exclaimed. “I have been doing laundry since I was like 10, helping my mom.”

Song said that in addition to teaching Culkin how to do laundry, she’s also tried to teach him how to drive.

“I took him out to drive in our neighborhood. I was terrified, let me tell you. I’m like this 44-year-old man driving for the first time; I was like nope. I gotta hire someone to do that,” she quipped.

The couple first met in 2014 at the house of actor Seth Green following the cancelation of Song and Green’s short-lived Fox sitcom, Dads.

“[Culkin] was trying to be funny about our show being canceled and I was not having it,” Song recalled in her January Cosmopolitan cover story.

They eventually reconnected in 2017 while co-starring in Green’s comedy-drama, Changeland. They got engaged in January 2022, in between the births of their two sons, Dakota (April 2021) and Carson (December 2022).

While they have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, save for a few red carpet appearances, Song and their two sons supported Culkin at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony in December.

“I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am,” the My Girl actor said in his acceptance speech. “You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.

“You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become my three favorite people. I love you so much,” Culkin added.