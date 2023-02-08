Brendan Fraser calls Golden Globes ‘hood ornament’ that ‘means nothing to me’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brendan Fraser has called the Golden Globes award a “hood ornament” that “means nothing to me”.

This year, the 54-year-old actor was nominated for Best Actor in a motion picture drama for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

Austin Butler ended up winning the award for his performance in Elvis.

In a new interview with Howard Stern, Fraser said Butler’s Globes win for Elvis was “well deserved” and a “big win for him”.

He added that he had no interest in winning the prize himself.

“I found myself wondering is this a cynical nomination,” Fraser said. “I couldn’t really tell because of my history with them and that I still have yet to see the results from their reformation. We all are still awaiting that, to tell you the truth... What does matter is that it would mean nothing to me. I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even, that was presumed.

“They needed me, I didn’t need them. Because it wouldn’t be meaningful to me. Where am I gonna put that hood ornament? What would I do with that?”

In 2018, Fraser accused Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), of groping him.

Brendan Fraser, star of the controversial new drama ‘The Whale’ (A24)

In an interview with GQ, the once mega-star spoke candidly about an incident saying that it took place at the 2003 Golden Globes luncheon, hosted by the HFPA.

When Stern asked Fraser whether other stars should’ve joined him in not going to the Globes, he replied saying: “It’s my fight, no one else’s... I don’t need everyone to stand in solidarity with me... Maybe.

“But, you know, it would be a leap of faith for whoever that would be. It would be a calculated risk and it could also be trivialised very easily by the cynical view of this all.

“I honestly don’t even wanna think about it that much because it’s not that important to me.”

In November 2022, Fraser told GQ that he won’t be attending the Golden Globes “because of the history that I have with them.

“And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab gave The Whale a four out of five-star review, writing: “Beneath all its blubber, though, this turns out to be a film with a very big heart.”