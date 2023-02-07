Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.

Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience.

Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor and appeared to have an unimpressed look on her face.

While Swift hasn’t publicly addressed her reaction to Biden’s appearance, fans on Twitter have expressed many questions.

“Taylor Swift hates Jill Biden? Didn’t have that on my #GRAMMYs Bingo card tonight,” one wrote.

“Why did Taylor Swift make that face when Jill Biden walked out?” another tweeted.

A third added: “Does Taylor Swift have a personal issue with Jill Biden? Why did she look like that when FLOTUS walked out?”

Other Twitter users continued to claim that the “Lavender Haze” singer looked disappointed and critcised her for it.

“Really disappointed in @taylorswift13 reaction here to our @FLOTUS who is doing fantastic things for education & cancer research & access to treatment,” one wrote.

However, many fans defended Swift and acknowledged how she’s been vocal about her support for President Joe Biden. In November 2020, Swift shared a video on social media to encourage people to vote in the presidential election. She also revealed that she had voted for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“This is taken out of context. Taylor Swift helped elect Joe Biden,” one wrote on Twitter.

“This is inaccurate. She lent her song to their campaign and fully supported the Bidens. Move on or delete entirely. She did ads for them during the campaign to get out the youth vote. Geez,” another added.

Others claimed that Swift’s reaction wasn’t in response to Biden and explained that she might have been nervous about her potential win, as the first lady was presenting the award for Song of the Year. While the singer’s song, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version), was nominated for the award, the Grammy went to Bonnie Raitt for her song, “Just Like That”.

“Jill was there to announce song of the year, the songwriting award that Taylor highly covers, as she has not won once even though she has been nominated 6 times for this award over the years,” one wrote. “She is obviously filled with nerves. She really wanted to win for All Too Well.”

But Swift didn’t go home empty handed on Sunday, as “All Too Well: The Short Film” won the Grammy for Best Music Video. At the music event, her interactions with celebrities also made headlines, with fans praising her for showing off her dance moves during Bad Bunny’s performance.

Fans also applauded Swift for supporting to her ex, Harry Styles, who she briefly dated between 2012 and 2013. During the ceremony, the former couple was photographed talking in the crowd, with photos showing them exchanging a fist bump.