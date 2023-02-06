Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” has won the Grammy for Best Music Video at the awards ceremony on Sunday (5 February).

The 65th Grammy Awards are underway at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Swift, who directed the 10-minute long video starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, was nominated in the category alongside Adele, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, and Kendrick Lamar.

She released the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red in November 2021.

The award marks Swift’s 12th Grammy, including her second Best Music Video win. She shared the prize with Kendrick Lamar for the visuals of their 2014 hit “Bad Blood”.

Notably, Swift performed “All Too Well” at the Grammy awards in 2014.

The singer’s fans flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages after she was announced as the category winner – calling it a “full circle” moment.

One person wrote: “It’s just so full circle that when Red was originally nominated and lost it’s [sic] nominations at the Grammys, taylor sang “All Too Well” that night and NOW years later, “All Too Well has officially won a Grammy.”

Another fan also noted: “ Now Red era has a Grammy!”

Other highlights from the awards show include Viola Davis achieving EGOT status, and Beyoncé inching closer to becoming the most decorated artist in the history of the Grammy awards.

