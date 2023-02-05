Grammys 2023: The best-dressed stars on the red carpet from Lizzo to Doja Cat
Some of the most show-stopping looks at this year’s biggest music event
The 65th annual Grammy Awards is officially here, which means that celebrities are in the midst of making their way to the red carpet.
The prestigious music event, hosted by Trevor Noah, will see Hollywood’s biggest musicians showing off their different styles at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles on 5 February.
Artists nominated include Harry Styles, Lizzo, Beyonce and Adele. Find the full list of nominees here.
As many stars already arrived, they have officially debuted their eye-catching outfits, ranging from black tuxedos to bright pink dresses.
From Doja Cat to Lizzo, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Bebe Rexha
Rexha opted for a silk, bright pink gown, with a halter neckline and cut-out detail in the middle of it. She completed the look with a pair of matching gloves and had her blonde hair curled.
Doja Cat
The rapper wore a black latex dress with a train by Versace. She paired the one-shouldered dress with elbow length gloves. The “Woman” singer also made a statement with her winged eyeliner, black hoop earrings, and a black buzz cut wig.
Viola Davis
Davis, who just achieved EGOT status at this year’s event, opted for a multi-colored sequined, short-sleeved dress. She also wore a pair of silver hoop earrings.
Benny Blanco
The singer went for an all denim look, consisting of a pair of shorts and pancho, both of which had colorful patterns on it. He also opted for a white ankle socks and black loafers.
Lizzo
Lizzo turned heads with her bright coat, covered in roses. She paired the look with matching gloves and silver rings. Underneath the jacket, she wore an orange gown with silver sequins on it.
Brandi Carlile
Carlile posed on the red carpet in a black, silk coat, which had sequins on the sleeves, and matching pants. The singer completed the look with a black tie, pink dress shirt, and combat boots.
Jessy Wilson
Wilson wore all all-white outfit, including a matching jacket and pants with multiple cutout details in them. She also opted for a white crop top and clutch.
Hannah Mounds
Mounds arrived at the event in a black and pink gown, with ruffles on the bottom of it. She also had a pair of black gloves on and a matching choker
Dylan Mulvaney
The transgender rights activist posed in a red gown, with a halter neckline and cut-out detail on it. She paired the look with matching gloves, along with silver rings and dangly earrings.
Alisun
The singer wore a one-shoulder, gold dress, along with a matching purse and pair of heels. For accessories, Alisun chose silver earrings and necklace.
Michelle Branch
Branch chose a black, long-sleeved dressed with sequins on the top of it. Her accessories were also all-black, including her shoes, purse, and sunglasses.
Amanda Gorman
Gorman wore an all-black, lace dress with a train. She completed the look with a gold choker and earrings.
Myles Frost
Frost opted for a black and gold jacket, covered with rhinestones. and black pants. He paired the outfit with black shoes and sunglasses.
Bonnie Raitt
The singer attended the event in a dark blue jacket over a leather shirt. She also wrote black pants, a long silver necklace, and hoop earrings.
Miguel
Miguel opted for blue and white ombre, denim jacket and a pair of light-washed jeans. He wore the jacket, which had a hood attached to it, over a white shirt.
Rita Wilson
The actor wore a black, sparkled, feather dress. She paired the one-shoulder gown with a black, flower choker.
