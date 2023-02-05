✕ Close Beyonce reacts to Adele breaking her Grammy in half to give to her

The 2023 Grammys are set to take place tonight (5 February), with some of the biggest names in music competing for awards.

Much of the discussion beforehand has centred on the battle between Adele and Beyoncé for Album of the Year, six years after Adele’s 25 controversially beat out Beyoncé’s Lemonade for the top prize.

This time round, Adele is nominated for her fourth album, 30, released back in 2021. A four-star review in The Independent praised both the songwriting and Adele’s singing. Beyoncé’s disco and house-influenced album Renaissance, meanwhile, is another strong contender; the record also scored an effusive four-star review from The Independent.

Other artists competing for the big trophy include Kendrick Lamar (with his 2022 opus Mr Morale & the Big Steppers), as well as Coldplay, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Abba, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile and Bad Bunny.

The night will be hosted by former Daily Show star Trevor Noah, with the live show broadcast beginning at 8pm ET or 5pm PT (1am UK time on Monday 6 February).

You can find a rundown of The Independent’s predictions for this year’s Grammys ceremony here.

Fans will be able to stream the showing live from live.grammy.com.

Follow live updates below: