Grammys 2023: Adele, Beyonce and Harry Styles up for awards at tonight’s ceremony
Trevor Noah is hoosting the 65th Grammy Awards, with Lizzo, Maneskin and Shania Twain all expected to walk the red carpet
The 2023 Grammys are set to take place tonight (5 February), with some of the biggest names in music competing for awards.
Much of the discussion beforehand has centred on the battle between Adele and Beyoncé for Album of the Year, six years after Adele’s 25 controversially beat out Beyoncé’s Lemonade for the top prize.
This time round, Adele is nominated for her fourth album, 30, released back in 2021. A four-star review in The Independent praised both the songwriting and Adele’s singing. Beyoncé’s disco and house-influenced album Renaissance, meanwhile, is another strong contender; the record also scored an effusive four-star review from The Independent.
Other artists competing for the big trophy include Kendrick Lamar (with his 2022 opus Mr Morale & the Big Steppers), as well as Coldplay, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Abba, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile and Bad Bunny.
The night will be hosted by former Daily Show star Trevor Noah, with the live show broadcast beginning at 8pm ET or 5pm PT (1am UK time on Monday 6 February).
You can find a rundown of The Independent’s predictions for this year’s Grammys ceremony here.
Fans will be able to stream the showing live from live.grammy.com.
Follow live updates below:
What’s with all the Sam Smith controversy?
Sam Smith is one of the artists scheduled to perform at tonight’s ceremony.
The British singer recently found themself at the centre of controversy due to their new music video, for single “I’m Not Here to Make Friends”.
For whatever reason, some people decided to get uppity about the fabulous and slightly raunchy carnival Smith puts on. My colleague Louis Chilton wrote a fantastic comment piece explaining exactly why the uproar was so ludicrous. And fingers crossed Smith will be dressed in something outrageous tonight.
Calling Sam Smith’s music video ‘pornographic’ is a toxic double standard
Sam Smith’s latest music video has drawn controversy for the kind of in-your-face, sex- and body-positive sensibility that’s become commonplace in modern music. The criticism surrounding the pop singer’s effort reeks of homophobia, writes Louis Chilton
Who is performing at the Grammy Awards?
It’s finally time for the 65th Grammy Awards to bring together the biggest names in music to celebrate their accomplishments.
This year’s ceremony, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, takes place on Sunday (5 February) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and features an incredible lineup of performers.
Already confirmed acts include Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and Sam Smith with Kim Petras.
DJ Khaled will also take the stage, potentially with Jay-Z, Variety reports. Their “GOD-DID” collaboration with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy is competing in three categories, including Song of the Year.
Additional all-star tributes are expected, with Kacey Musgraves singing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in honour of the late Loretta Lynn.
See the full breakdown of tonight’s performances here:
Who is performing at the Grammys 2023?
Biggest night in music broadcasts live this Sunday 5 February
Grammy Awards 2023 - tonight!
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog of the 65th Grammy Awards!
Tonight, we’ll be guiding you through a star-studded event as some of music’s biggest names compete for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and more.
This year’s Grammys will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in LA on Sunday 5 February.
If you’re in the US, you can tune into the ceremony on CBS and live or on-demand on Paramount+ at 8pm ET or 5pm PT.
Fans will also be able to stream the showing live from live.grammy.com. If you’re in the UK and you want to stay up with me and my colleague Maanya, you can tune in via the livestream from 1am!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies