The 65th Grammy Awards are almost upon us and soon, we will find out which of the biggest names in music will be crowned winners.

This year, former Daily Show star Trevor Noah is set to host the awards ceremony, which will see the likes of Adele and Beyonce battling it out for Album of the Year. Meanwhile, fans are excited to watch artists including Lizzo and Harry Styles perform.

But at the end of the night, no one goes home empty-handed thanks to the extravagant gift bags – or, in this event’s case, gift suitcases – each guest will receive.

Last year, the gift bags’ contents ranged from products such as Coma Toes lounge slippers to floral arrangements from Rose Box NYC, to a special 64th edition of cabernet sauvignon from Frontera Wines and $10,000 worth of plastic surgery treatments.

Los Angeles marketing company Distinctive Assets has returned for its 23rd year of putting together the Grammys gift bag for 2023 and has pulled out all the stops.

According to reports, the contents of the exorbitant gift bag are worth a jaw-dropping $60,000 (£50,000).

Celebrity parents who are expecting a baby this year will benefit the most from one of the most expensive items in the bag, which Page Six reports is a Bugaboo Fox 3 Stroller worth over $1,200 (£995).

A full set of skincare from luxury brand Miage (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Cosmetic treatments also feature heavily in the bag once again as attendees can expect to receive up to $10,000 (£8,300) worth of procedures, as well as a gift card from Art Lipo plastic surgery that can reportedly be used for liposuction treatments.

Luxury skincare brand Miage also makes a comeback in the gift bag this year, after hosting the Grammy Gift Lounge last year. Celebrities at the event will receive a full set of Miage Skincare products valued at $515 (£430).

The cordless robot pool cleaner by Aiper (Getty Images for The Recording A)

This year’s Grammys Gift Lounge is hosted by Tom’s Watch Bar @ LA Live and will be open to presenters and performers for three days in the lead-up to the ceremony so they can pick up their gift bags, as well as other gifted products.

According to NBC, other freebies include “virtually indestructible” turbo-flex sunglasses by Aspex Eyewear, a fine bubble showerhead worth $325 (£269) and a heart-shaped brush by ReFa; a $399 (£331) cordless robot pool cleaner by Aiper; a not-yet-released robot dog named Dog-E by toy company WowWee; and Swarovski crystal-encrusted flip-flops by Haivanas.

Dog-E by toy company WowWee (Getty Images for The Recording A)

In total, more than 50 items will be inside each celebrity’s Grammys gift bag.

Lash Fary, the owner of Distinctive Assets, said in a statement: “We’re excited to be back in Los Angeles and to once again be creating amazing Grammy gift magic.

Turboflex sunglasses that have been described as ‘virtually indestructible' (Getty Images for The Recording A)

“While our gifts are known far and wide for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose.

“Many of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the worldwide exposure that being associated with Music’s Biggest Night afford them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”