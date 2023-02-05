Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Grammys are fast approaching, so it’s not long until we find out who’ll win this year’s most prestigious music awards.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony will recognise “outstanding” achievements in the music industry.

Winners are decided by a learned school of musicians, producers, recording engineers and other musical professionals and are presented by the Recording Academy.

The Grammys are also one of the four major American entertainment awards needed to achieve an EGOT.

Major artists including Adele, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran are all up for awards at this year’s ceremony. You can find the full list of nominees here.

If you’re keen to get involved, here’s how to watch this year’s awards ceremony:

How to watch the Grammys in the US

This year’s Grammys will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in LA on Sunday 5 February.

US viewers will be able to watch the live show on CBS and live or on-demand on Paramount+ at 8pm ET or 5pm PT.

Fans will also be able to stream the showing live from live.grammy.com.

Beyoncé is up for several awards at this year’s ceremony (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

How to watch the Grammys in the UK

Although no TV channels will be showing the ceremony in the UK, British viewers can still watch the ceremony via the website’s live stream if they’re prepared to stay up late!

The ceremony will stream live from live.grammy.com at 1am UK time on Monday 6 February.

What are the biggest talking points ahead of this year’s ceremony?

Here at The Independent, we covered some of the talking points around this year’s ceremony when the nominations were announced in November.

According to music editor Roisin O’Connor, Harry Styles still doesn’t deserve his nominations after previously disagreeing with his nominations for the 2022 Mercury Prize.

As well as this, there’s chatter about the rematch between pop heavyweights Beyoncé and Adele, after previously going head-to-head for Album of the Year in 2017.