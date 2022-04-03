A week after the notable 2022 Oscars, the biggest names in music are set to arrive in Las Vegas for the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

This year’s awards ceremony, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, will see performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and BTS among others, with Trevor Noah again signing on as host.

In addition to awards for Best Music Video, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, guests at this year’s awards ceremony will also get to take home the enviable gift bags.

For the 22nd year in a row, the Grammys gift bag has been curated by Los Angeles marketing company Distinctive Assets. According to E! News, this year, the Grammy Gift Lounge, which will be held at Topgolf Las Vegas, will be hosted by Miage Skincare, with presenters and performers able to stop by the lounge to pick up gifts from a range of brands.

Nominees will also receive a preassembled Grammy gift bag, which will include products ranging from Coma Toes lounge slippers to floral arrangements that can last up to a year from Rose Box NYC.

In addition to skincare, the talent will also receive a range of edible gifts, such as Opopop, which describes itself as the world’s first popcorn “pre-wrapped” in flavour, a set of chai from The Chai Box, and a special 64th edition of cabernet sauvignon from Frontera Wines.

The gift bag will also include fun, quirky options, with E! News reporting that nominees will take home My Squishy Littles from WowWee, and a Ceek Virtual Reality Headset, as well as pricey plastic surgery gifts such as the Celebrity ArmsTM Sculpting procedure from Art Lipo, or $10,000 worth of treatments from facial plastic surgeon, Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich.

This year’s Grammy Awards take place on Sunday 3 April. You can follow along with our live coverage of the awards ceremony here.