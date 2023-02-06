Chris Brown asks ‘who the f*** is Robert Glasper’ after Grammys loss

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Brown reportedly threw a tantrum after losing out on the Best R&B Album Grammy to pianist Robert Glasper.

The ceremony was held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), with Trevor Noah returning to host the show for the third consecutive year.

Brown, 33, was nominated in the R&B category for his 10th studio album Breezy, featuring collaborations with Jack Harlow, H.E.R., and Anderson. Paak.

However, Glasper ultimately won the prize for his record Black Radio III.

Brown reportedly reacted to losing the award in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories.

“Who the f*** is Robert Glasper,” he allegedly wrote, as seen in screenshots posted to Twitter by HipHopDX.

“Ima keep kicking y’all a** respectfully,” Brown reportedly added.

“I gotta get my skills up...Ima start playing the harmonica,” the rapper apparently also said, sharing a photoshopped picture of himself playing the instrument.

The Independent has contacted Brown’s representatives for comment.

Accepting the award during the Premiere Ceremony, Glasper quipped: “My safety pin busted out of my pants, as I was running so...”

In the run-up to the awards ceremony, Glasper wrote on Instagram: “Man it’s been a long ride!!!!

“Congratulations and Good Luck to everyone at the Grammys!”

Other nominees in the category included Mary J Blige, Lucky Daye, and PJ Morton.

Follow live updates from the Grammys here.