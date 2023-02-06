Moment Beyoncé makes Grammy history as most decorated winner ever

Beyoncé has broken a Grammys record by becoming the most decorated artist in the awards show’s history.

The US star was nominated in nine different categories for the 2023 ceremony, including top prizes Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

She scooped early wins ahead of the main ceremony for Best R&B song , Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and Best Traditional R&B Performance but after a fourth win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, she surpassed late conductor Georg Solti.

Beyonce now has the most Grammys at 32 and counting.

