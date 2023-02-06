Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grammys viewers became emotional during Quavo’s tribute performance for his nephew and bandmate Takeoff, who was killed last year.

The young rapper, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November, 2022.

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, honoured Takeoff’s legacy with an emotional performance during the 65th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February).

Accompanied by the gospel collective Maverick City Music, Quavo performed a heartfelt rendition of “Without You” – the song he wrote in the wake of Takeoff’s tragic death – while holding up the slain rapper’s chain.

Quavo co-founded the hip-hop group with his cousin Offset and Takeoff in 2008.

While Offset, who is married to Cardi B, was present at the Grammys, he didn’t join Quavo on-stage.

Journalist Ernest Owens shared a clip from the performance on Twitter, noting: “There’s not a dry eye in here.”

“The pain in Quavo’s eyes hurts so bad,” one fan reacted to the tribute show.

Another wrote: “I can’t stop thinking about that Takeoff tribute by Quavo. That was some powerful stuff.”

“Somebody give Quavo a hug please,” a fan tweeted.

“Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff was truly heartbreaking. I’m full sobbing over here because that was one of the most beautiful and sad performances to ever reach the Grammys stage,” another said.

Takeoff was among the late musical artists honoured at the Grammy’s this year, including Loretta Lynn and English songwriter Christine McVie.

You can follow live updates from the Grammys here.