Harry Styles wins Grammy for Album of the Year

Harry Styles has won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for his album Harry’s House.

The top prize was announced during the star-studded ceremony at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February).

Adele and Beyoncé were considered frontrunners in the category, with the “Break My Soul” singer becoming the most decorated artist in the history of the Grammys tonight following the success of her disco and house-influenced album Renaissance.

Meanwhile, the “Easy On Me” hitmaker was nominated for her record-smashing fourth album, 30.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, and Coldplay were also in the running for their respective records.

Accepting the award, Styles, 29 said: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often.”

The “As It Was” singer also won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House.

Other notable prizewinners include Bonnie Raitt, whose track “Just Like That” won Song of the Year.

Beyoncé was nominated in nine different categories this year, including Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

She won four of these awards including Best R&B song for “Cuff It”, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”, Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

Lizzo accepted the award for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time”, while “Unholy” collaborators Sam Smith and Kim Petras shared the prize for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Taylor Swift’s self-directed “All Too Well: The Short Film” earned the honour of Best Music Video at the ceremony.

Highlights from the biggest night in music included Quavo’s tribute performance for his nephew Takeoff, who was killed last year, Dave Chappelle winning Best Comedy Album for his Netflix comedy special, The Closer, despite being heavily criticised for “transphobic” jokes, and Viola Davis officially achieving EGOT status.

