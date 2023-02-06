Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trevor Noah returned as host of the Grammy Awards for a third consecutive time this year, leading the live ceremony taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday 5 February.

Noah, 38, made a joke about the “Chinese spy balloon” during his opening monologue, after an invigorating performance by Puerto Rican rapper and nominee Bad Bunny.

The former star of The Daily Show was referring to the row over the Chinese spy balloon which entered US airspace earlier this week, before it was shot down by a military fighter jet.

“My job is to be your eyes and ears,” Noah quipped. “Think of me like a Chinese spy balloon. This is the room where it all goes down!”

The comedian’s monologue also included nods to Harry Syles and Beyoncé, the latter who is on track to becoming the most awarded artist in the history of the Grammys tonight.

“Beyoncé is nominated for her album, Renaissance,“ Noah began. “Which, by the way, was better than anything from the actual Renaissance in my opinion. The Renaissance was just pictures of grapes and stuff. Beyoncé took it up another level.“

“In fact, I was so inspired by the lyrics of “Break My Soul” that I actually quit my job. That’s how powerful that was.” he continued. “I just wish Beyoncé had also written a song about the importance of having savings before you quit your job.”

Noah quit The Daily Show last year, with his final episode as host airing on 8 December 2022.

Beyoncé has won the awards for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. If she secures a fourth win, the singer will make Grammys history.

Other early winners at the Grammys this year include Styles, who won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, and “Unholy” collaborators Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

