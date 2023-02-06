Sam Smith fans call out Grammys reporter for misgendering singer

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Smith’s fans have called out a reporter for misgendering the singer while covering the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, arrived at the awards show with their “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras on Sunday (5 February).

They were accompanied by their music video co-stars Gottmik and Violet Chachki from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

While discussing Smith’s red carpet look, a reporter with the Associated Press said: “Sam Smith has had a lot of controversy around his outfits this past year, I love that he’s continuing to push the mould, love that he’s continuing to break out from the Sam Smith that we knew at the ballads.

“He’s still singing those ballads, but he’s definitely diving fully in, into pop music, and we can see that, not only in his music, but also in his looks as well.”

One person reacted: “Everyone using the wrong pronouns for Sam Smith is bothering me.”

Another said: “Someone tell the reporters to use the right pronouns for Sam Smith !!!!”

The Independent has contacted Associated Press for comment.

Smith came out as non-binary and gender queer in 2019. In an interview, earlier this year, the singer said changing their pronouns “felt like coming home”.

“Since changing my pronouns, it felt like a coming home. I wish I knew what the words were when I was in school, because I would’ve identified as that in school,” they told Zane Lowe, during an interview on Apple Music 1.

“Because it is who I am and it’s who I’ve always been.”

Smith and Petras are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy awards this year.

You can follow live updates here.