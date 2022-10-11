Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Whale aired at London Film Festival on Tuesday (11 October), meaning some members of the media were able to see Darren Aronofsky’s drama ahead of its December release.

At its international premiere at Venice Film Festival in September, Brendan Fraser received a rapturous standing ovation for his lead role as a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.

After the London screening, British members of the press, too, are heaping praise on the long-forgotten actor for his performance.

“Brendan Fraser in The Whale. BELIEVE THE HYPE,” podcaster Sam Meltzer wrote on Twitter. “Ladies and gentlemen, THAT is how you win an Academy Award. F***.”

Digital Spy editor Gabriella Geisinger wrote: “The Whale – my absolute god. I feel like I’ve been punched in the stomach! What a formidable piece of filmmaking.”

Meanwhile, staff writer at The Digital Fix Charlotte Colombo simply shared a selfie of herself in tears with the caption: “Until I can articulate my thoughts more clearly on The Whale... I think this sums it up.”

(Twitter)

Screenwriter Ted Wilkes added: “#TheWhale is magnificent. Fraser is fearless throughout. He dredges up emotions from every part of him. Every word he utters is a poem. Every line across his face a story. Every bead of sweat a testament to his utter commitment. Throw all the awards at his feet. They are his now.”

Brendan Fraser in a scene from ‘The Whale’ (A24 via AP)

Fraser stars in the movie alongside Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau and Samantha Morton.

The Whale will be released in the US on 9 December. A UK release date is yet to be announced.

You can read a timeline of Fraser’s career here.

Read Geoffrey Macnab’s four-star review of the film for The Independent here.