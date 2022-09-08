Dwayne Johnson has praised Brendan Fraser’s comeback after the actor was seen getting a standing ovation for his performance in The Whale at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The new film stars Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

After footage of the six-minute ovation went viral, Johnson tweeted his support for his “brother”.

“Makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan,” The Rock tweeted.

“Rooting for all your success brother.”

