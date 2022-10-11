Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears again after The Whale receives second standing ovation

‘Am I at Venice? 5 min standing ovation for Brendan Fraser’s masterpiece performance,’ audience member tweeted

Tom Murray
Wednesday 12 October 2022 00:00
Comments
Brendan Fraser moved to tears as his new movie receives six-minute standing ovation

Brendan Fraser was once again moved to tears by the response to his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s new movie, The Whale.

The actor previously went viral after his emotional response to the film’s six-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival was caught on camera.

The once-forgotten star plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair in the drama alongside Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink.

Following a Tuesday (11 October) screening at London Film Festival, media people in attendance raved about Fraser’s turn in the film, which officially releases in December.

Hours later, videos emerged on social media of Fraser, who was in attendance at the screening alongside director Aronofsky, bowing on stage to a rapturous standing ovation from the audience.

Recommended

Just as in Venice, Fraser appeared emotional and overwhelmed by the crowd’s adulation.

“Am I at Venice? 5 min standing ovation for Brendan Fraser’s masterpiece performance in #TheWhale. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand the entire movie. My heart is in my throat,” one audience member wrote alongside a video of the actor onstage.

At the time, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted his support of the actor, writing: “Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky.”

The Whale marks a remarkable comeback for Fraser who appeared to have dropped off the map somewhere in the Noughties after a string of unsuccessful films.

You can read a timeline of Fraser’s career here.

Recommended

Read Geoffrey Macnab’s four-star review of the film for The Independent here.

The Whale will be released in the US on 9 December. A UK release date is yet to be announced.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in