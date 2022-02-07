Brie Larson is facing criticism for buying an NFT

Brie Larson is facing heavy criticism for buying an NFT.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old actor revealed on social media that she bought her own non-fungible token from the “Flower Girls” collection.

Designed by Varvara Alay, the collection in question reportedly donates a portion of all their sales to “a range of children’s charities”.

However, fans of the Marvel star weren’t happy by her move.

Screenrant’s features editor Alisha Grauso wrote: “Omg, not you too.”

“I don’t know how many celebs need to hear this but - *takes deep breath* - NFTS & CRYPTO ARE HORRENDOUSLY BAD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT, WORSE THAN THE ENTIRE CARBON FOOTPRINT OF SOME COUNTRIES,” she added.

NFTs have been facing severe criticism from environmentalists since gaining mainstream attention in 2021.

The controversy stems from the underlying blockchain technology that supports NFTs, which is a form of an online ledger that also enables cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

In order to exist, cryptocurrencies and NFTs require a network of electricity consuming computers in order to power their blockchains.

Bitcoin’s environmental impact has been well documented, with analysis from the University of Cambridge suggesting that its network currently consumes more energy than the whole of the Netherlands.

Another estimate claims that “selling an edition of 100 works NFT has a carbon footprint of over 10 tonnes CO2, which is more than the per capita annual footprint of someone in the EU – including all emissions from industry and trade”.

“Yeah no I’m out. Sorry, no Captain Marvel 2. I can’t. Bye,” tweeted another one of Larson’s fans.

The Independent has contacted Larson’s representative for comment.

Journalist Matt Binder additionally pointed out that Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Larson posted about the same NFT project on the same day.

“I’ve defended you every day since the backlash for Captain Marvel and then you pull this s***?” wrote another fan.

According to ComicBook, the NFT was purchased on the Open Sea platform on Thursday (3 February) for the price of £1,996 (.725 Ethereum).

The outlet also reported that soon after the purchase, Larson transferred the ownership of the NFT to another user.

Although, she still retains a handful of other NFTs in her own collection.

In recent months, many celebrities like Eminem, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Steph Curry, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Grimes among others have invested in NFTs.

Last week, rapper Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye - told his fans to “not” ask him “to do a f****** NFT”.

“My focus is on building real products in the real world. Real food. Real clothes. Real shelter,” he wrote on social media.