Kanye West tells fans not to ask him to ‘do a f***ing NFT’

Kanye West has made it clear that he has no intention of entering the NFT space – at least for now.

On Monday (31 January), the 44-year-old rapper shared his views about non-fungible tokens in a social media post.

The Donda rapper – who has legally changed his name to Ye – said that he’s currently focused on building products “in the real world” and not the digital ones.

“My focus is on building real products in the real world. Real food. Real clothes. Real shelter,” he wrote.

“Do not ask me to do a f***ing NFT,” he added.

However, Ye added that fans should “ask me later”, suggesting that the “Follow God” rapper may be open to getting involved with NFTs in some way or another in the future.

Last week, it was revealed that West’s 11th studio album will be released in February.

The album, produced by rapper Future, will be titled Donda 2. It is a sequel to the much-delayed Donda, which was released in August.

Ye’s collaborator Digital Nas revealed in a Rolling Stone interview on Monday that singer Marilyn Manson — who has been accused of abuse by multiple women — is working closely with the “Praise God” rapper on his new album.

Revealing details of Manson’s involvement in Ye’s album, Digital Nas said that “[Ye] doesn’t want Marilyn to play rap beats”.

“He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that like he did [generally when making] Yeezus,” he said.