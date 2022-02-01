Marilyn Manson has reportedly been working closely with Kanye West on his new album.

The 53-year-old singer – who has been accused of abuse and sexual assault by several women – is reportedly spending “every day” in the studio working with West on his new album Donda 2.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Ye’s collaborator Digital Nas revealed that “every day” when he goes to the studio, “Marilyn is in there working on Donda 2.”

Revealing details of Manson’s involvement in the new album, Digital Nas said that “[Ye] doesn’t want Marilyn to play rap beats”.

“He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that like he did [generally when making] ‘Yeezus’.”

Digital Nas added that Ye has some producers from his 2013 album Yeezus working on Donda 2, “[as well as] Marilyn, me, [and] a bunch of producers from Donda.”

This isn’t the first time Ye has collaborated with Manson.

The singer, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was credited as a co-writer on the song “Jail” from Ye’s album Donda. Last year, Manson also made an appearance at one of the Sunday Service events hosted by Ye.

*The following details contain graphic references to sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting*

Last month, Manson’s ex-fiance Evan Rachel Wood accused him of “essentially [raping her] on-camera” during the filming of his 2007 video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses”.

In new documentary Phoenix Rising, Wood accused Manson of abusing her “for years”, after she became involved with him when she was 18 and he was 38, between 2006 to 2011.

In the music video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses”, from Manson’s sixth studio album Eat Me, Drink Me, the rock musician dressed Wood in sunglasses identical to those seen on the poster from Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 film Lolita, about a man who becomes sexually obsessed with an underage girl.

The video shows Manson appearing to have sex with Wood while the couple are drenched in fake blood.

Manson has been accused of rape and “further degrading acts” of exploitation and abuse by other women like Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco.

The singer has however denied all of the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.