Evan Rachel Wood announces documentary chronicling Marilyn Manson allegations

Evan Rachel Wood has announced a documentary that will explore her decision to name Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser.

In an Instagram post, Wood said that Phoenix Rising would document her “life, career, family, the passage of The Phoenix Act, and ultimately the decision to name my abuser publicly”.

Last year, the Westworld star accused Manson, who she was in a relationship with for four years, of grooming her when she was a teenager and later “horrifically abusing” her.

The shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied all of Wood’s allegations and accusations from others including Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco. Manson has said the accusations are a “coordinated attack against him”.

Before accusing Manson publicly, Wood had for years spoken of being in an abusive relationship, but eventually accused him publicly in February 2021.

She wrote on Instagram: “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Amy Berg, the director of the documentary, told Variety: “We were really focused on telling a story about empowerment, something that would offer resources for women and men who are stuck in abusive situations. And that was what we were making – until she decided to name him publicly.”

Berg was originally approached by Wood in 2019, before she publicly accused Manson, and they decided to expand the scope of the documentary last year to cover the allegations and the aftermath.

Despite the allegations against Manson, he has continued to appear publicly, most notably with Kanye West. He was also recently nominated for a Grammy for his contributions to West’s latest album, Donda.

Phoenix Rising will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and later be streamed on HBO Max.