Marilyn Manson claims Esmé Bianco’s sexual assault allegations are part of ‘coordinated attack’

Marilyn Manson has claimed that Esmé Bianco’s accusations of sexual assault and abuse are “untrue, meritless”, and part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs”.

Earlier this year, Game of Thrones star Bianco joined the numerous women who have accused the musician of abusive behaviour dating back years.

In the lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles federal court, Bianco claimed that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England under the false pretences of roles in music videos and movies that never came to fruition.

She claimed Manson deprived her of food and sleep, plied her with alcohol and drugs, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks, and made threats to rape her during the night.

Manson denies the allegations and, on Wednesday (28 July), he claimed his accusers are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetise and exploit the #MeToo movement”.

The new court filing brands Bianco and others as “co-conspirators” who are “desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of Warner’s ‘shock rock’ stage persona, ‘Marilyn Manson’, with fabricated accounts of abuse”.

Earlier this month, Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire, where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert.

Manson is facing lawsuits from four women who claim that he sexually, physically and emotionally assaulted them. He had denied all the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.