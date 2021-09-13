Octavia Spencer has responded to news of Britney Spears’s engagement by telling her to get a prenuptial agreement.

In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday (12 September) night, the singer was seen showing off a diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness”.

The singer then kissed her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari, answering “yes” when he asked if she likes the ring.

Spears captioned the post: “I can’t f***ing believe it [ring emojis]!!!!!!”

While the pop star’s post was flooded with comments from her celebrity friends – including Paris Hilton, who welcomed her to “the club” off the back of her own engagement – eagle-eyed fans spotted one particular response from Ma star Spencer.

The Oscar-winning actor simply commented: “Make him sign a prenup,” with the comment being liked more than 17,000 times at the time of writing.

Asghari responded to Spencer’s comment with a 100 emoji.

Prenups are often used in high-profile marriages and lay out in advance how assets will be divided if the couple divorce.

“Not Octavia Spencer telling Britney to get a pre-nup,” one Twitter user commented.

“Octavia Spencer please,” another tweet read.

One commenter joked: “Octavia Spencer never lied chile.”

Spears and Asghari first met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

He has publicly supported her throughout her legal battle to end her conservatorship, with Spears telling a judge in June that she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him.

Last week, her father Jamie filed a court petition to end the conservatorship arrangement after more than a decade.