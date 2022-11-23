Bruce Almighty almost got a sequel where Jim Carrey had devil’s powers

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It has been revealed that Jim Carrey’s hit 2003 film Bruce Almighty almost had two sequels.

Screenwriters Steve Koren and Mark O’Keefe shared their plans for Brucifer, a Bruce Almighty sequel that would’ve found Carrey’s character gaining the powers of a devil instead of God.

In the original film, Carrey plays the role of Bruce Nolan, a television reporter who complains to God that he is not doing his job correctly and is offered the chance to try being God himself for one week.

“[Carrey’s] manager and him wanted to do Brucifer,” Koren told Syfy. “We went in and pitched it, but it never quite worked out, because it was later on… It would have been another giant movie and I don’t think they wanted to do it. It just didn’t work out for some reason, but a lot of people loved it, including Jim.”

While Brucifer never made it past the pitching phase, Bruce Almighty did end up getting a sequel anyway in the form of 2007’s Evan Almighty.

The sequel expanded the character of Evan Baxter, played by Steve Carell, and turned him into a modern-day Noah.

Earlier this year, Carrey responded to a bizarre claim that he is one of “several different people” playing US president Joe Biden.

In a video shared on Twitter by Jason Selvig of The Good Liars – a comedy duo that regularly interviews conservative Americans about political matters – a Donald Trump supporter discussed her belief that Biden is in fact dead and multiple actors are standing in for him.

After seeing the video online, The Mask actor responded to the clip, writing: “Oh dear.”

The video shows Selvig talking with a woman who says: “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up, is an actor wearing a mask.

“I mean, there are several different people playing Joe Biden at this point,” she added.